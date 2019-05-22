 

The Bob Cesca Podcast, Featuring Yours Truly

11
Politics
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s Bob Cesca show features a conversation with someone I know fairly well…

Charles Johnson — My guest today should be more than familiar to anyone who listens to this podcast: it’s the great Charles Johnson. Charles owns and operates littlegreenfootballs.com, and he’s also an accomplished software engineer and guitarist, having performed and toured with legends such as Al Jarreau and Stanley Clarke. In addition to talking music, we’ll talk with Charles about impeachment, Fox News, the 2020 election, Robert Mueller and so much more. Follow Charles on Twitter here. If you like what you hear, please support this podcast here.

