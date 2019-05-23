 

Thursday Night Sanity Break: Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

57
Music • Views: 1,038
0

YouTube

May 15, 2019 | Tom Huizenga — When the intrepid string quartet known as Brooklyn Rider first visited the Tiny Desk nine years ago, no one knew what the musicians might play. They’re as likely to trot out an Asian folk tune as they are a string quartet by Beethoven, or one of their own compositions.

For this visit though, we knew exactly what was on tap. The band, fronted by the smoky-voiced Magos Herrera and backed by percussionist Mathias Kunzli, performed three songs from the album Dreamers, a collection steeped in Latin American traditions.

The versatile Mexican singer, who has never sounded more expressive, notes that these songs emerge from struggle.

Gilberto Gil’s bossa nova-inspired “Eu vim da Bahia” is a tribute to his home state. He released it in 1965 as Brazil’s military dictatorship took charge. The atmospheric, flamenco-tinged “La Aurora de Nueva York,” by Vicente Amigo, sets a gritty depiction of the city by Federico García Lorca, who fell to assassins during the Spanish Civil War in 1936. And “Balderrama,” by the Argentine folk legend Gustavo Leguizamón, ruminates on a café which served as a safe haven for artists to talk about their work.

The music and the poetry, Herrera explained, “transcended dark times” for its authors. These fresh performances, imbued with both joy and pain, recall the past and point to the present.

SET LIST
Gilberto Gil: “Eu vim da Bahia”
Vicente Amigo (lyrics by Federico García Lorca): “La Aurora de Nueva York”
Gustavo Leguizamón: “Balderrama”

MUSICIANS
Magos Herrera: vocals; Mathias Kunzli: percussion

Brooklyn Rider: Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen: violins; Nicholas Cords: viola; Michael Nicolas: cello

CREDITS
Producers: Tom Huizenga, Beck Harlan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Beck Harlan, Kimani Oletu; Editor: Tsering Bista; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Blast From the Past: The North Texas Skeptic, May 1999Blast from the past. The North Texas Skeptic, May 1999 POST-RATIONALThe PQ Testby Jimmy Reynolds Are you a conspiracy buff? Find out with our exclusive, self scoring PQ (Paranoia Quotient) test. Directions: It's simple. Each of the ten questions has ...
Shiplord Kirel, Friend of Moose and Squirrel
6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 93 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
More Than 70 Years After the Holocaust, Victims Are Laid to Rest in Belarus More than 1,000 victims of the Holocaust were buried Wednesday in Belarus, some 70 years after they were killed in the genocide. Their bones were unearthed this winter by construction workers as they began to build luxury apartments in ...
Thanos
6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Views: 88 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump’s Refusal to Work With Congress Breaks From Clinton, Nixon History The White House response has been to say "no" in nearly every case. That has led to several court proceedings, two of which have led federal judges side with Congress so far (although both rulings are being appealed). But ...
Thanos
6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Views: 92 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orville Peck - ‘Turn to Hate’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Orville Peck performs "Turn To Hate" live in Studio A. Recorded 4/26/19. Host: Russ BorrisAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Nora Doyle, Dan Tuozzoli, Brian Gallagher and Michael L'AbbbateEditor: Nora Doyle and Dan Tuozzoli
Thanos
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 297 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vampire Weekend - This Life (Official Video)Father of the Bride available now: smarturl.it #VampireWeekend #FatherOfTheBride
Thanos
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 302 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Molly Tuttle at Paste Studio NYC Live From the Manhattan Center1. Take the Journey 0:232. Messed With My Mind 6:393. Sleepwalking 12:214. Light Came In (Power Went Out) 18:11 Watch Molly Tuttle live at Paste Studio NYC! More sessions and interviews here: pastemagazine.com Audio: Bob MalloryVideo: Brad Wagner
Thanos
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Raconteurs - ‘Help Me Stranger’ (Official Music Video) Music video for The Raconteurs new single “Help Me Stranger” from their forthcoming album HELP US STRANGER – out June 21st. Pre-order & pre-save HELP US STRANGER here: theraconteurs.lnk.to Director: Yasuhiko ShimizuDirector of Photography: Shunya AraiProducer: Takashi SugaiStylist: Tomohiko ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 360 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘The Maldives Mystery’ Resolved This is a response to the Academic Agent's "Climate Change -- The Maldives Mystery." I am currently on assignment and won't be able to list sources for at least another week. My apologies for the delay. This is also ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 345 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Official video for Lil Nas X’s Billboard #1 hit, “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Special guest appearances from Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio, and Vince Staples. Listen & Download “Old Town ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Down on the PromenadeProvided to YouTube by CDBaby Down On the Promenade · Marc Monroe Copasetic ℗ 2013 Mark Kelton Released on: 2013-04-23 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 584 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0