The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ben Carson’s Drool Cup
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Ben Carson’s Drool Cup — NSFW! A major thunderstorm interrupted the show; Not jokes; Ben Carson’s stoned testimony; Trump’s shitty week; Trump’s ridiculous Rose Garden stunt; More mouth problems for the president; Nancy Pelosi’s behind the scenes gambit; The Infanticide Lie; The Goth Ninjas are here, Jody Hamilton from the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network and David Ferguson from the TRex Report Podcast; With music by Jim George and the Cave Twins; and much more!