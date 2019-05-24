 

Paul Gilbert Gets Odd: “A Herd of Turtles” [VIDEO]

Music • Views: 1,675
Order now: smarturl.it

A Herd Of Turtles from Paul Gilbert’s new album Behold Electric Guitar.

Paul says ““A Herd of Turtles” is the only song on “Behold Electric Guitar” that is not strictly instrumental. But instead of singing, I am reciting a poem. My poem is about overcoming challenges. The turtles want to escape a tedious lifestyle. The rabbits want not to be eaten by the fox. And the musician (me!) wants to find a way to play music, even when faced with severe hearing loss. In my poem, we all find a way.

I tried reading the poem in my normal speaking voice, and it just didn’t feel right. My instincts told me that “Ringo” was the solution. And after I put myself in a Liverpudlian frame of mind (and voice), everything worked much better.”

paulgilbert.com

Follow Paul at:
Facebook - facebook.com
Twitter - twitter.com

