A Powerful New Song and Video From Glen Hansard: “Don’t Settle”

"Don't Settle" by Glen Hansard from the album 'This Wild Willing'

Lyrics

When you climbed the hill of vision

As above so it was below

Through the apathy and derision

Each step ascending you took alone

And when they pin you in the corner

Pay no heed to their droning on

‘Cause you’re not going back where you don’t belong



Well you rose up through the ranks now

And you worked hard for your luck

You’ve only got yourself to thank now

You and everybody else in the book

And there are hidden hands to guide you

Other forces now at play

But you’ve got to learn to get out of their way



Oh, don’t settle

Oh, not yet

Oh, don’t settle

For less



May your song ring true and bright now

And be honed by your own hand

As the day gives way to night now

May it echo through the land

And when they turn your words against you

Try to grind you to the ground

Let them know that they might beat you

But they’ll never turn you round



Oh, don’t settle

Oh, not yet

Oh, don’t settle

For less



Well you sought no one’s allegiance

You were cowed by no one’s hand

You outgrew your antecedents

Worked your own corner of the land

And when they set their sights upon you

Come to mine the seam you struck

May you bid them well and wish them luck



Oh, don’t settle

Oh, not yet

Oh, don’t settle

And don’t forget what Liam Clancy said



No envy, no anger, no cruelty, no regrets

No jealousy, no rancour, no confusion; don’t forget

No enemy, no anger, no incredulity; show respect

No envy, no anger, no judgement on no one; lest you forget

Lest you forget what they did to you

Come on, rise off your knees, you’re not beaten yet

No envy, no anger, no judgement on no one; lest you forget



And you’re not going back where you don’t fit

Joseph Doyle: Bass

Ruth O’Mahony Brady: Keyboards, Piano,

String Arrangements, Vocals

Earl Harvin: Drums

Glen Hansard: Vocals, Guitars

Markéta Irglová: Vocals

Una O’Kane: Violin, Viola, String Arrangements

Paula Hughes: Cello, String Arrangements

Katie O’Connor: Violin, String Arrangements

Rob Bochnik: Guitar

David Odlum: Moog

Curtis Fowlkes: Trombone

Michael Buckley: Saxophone

David Smith: Trumpet

Justin Carroll: Keyboards

