A Powerful New Song and Video From Glen Hansard: “Don’t Settle”

When you climbed the hill of vision
As above so it was below
Through the apathy and derision
Each step ascending you took alone
And when they pin you in the corner
Pay no heed to their droning on
‘Cause you’re not going back where you don’t belong
Well you rose up through the ranks now
And you worked hard for your luck
You’ve only got yourself to thank now
You and everybody else in the book
And there are hidden hands to guide you
Other forces now at play
But you’ve got to learn to get out of their way
Oh, don’t settle
Oh, not yet
Oh, don’t settle
For less
May your song ring true and bright now
And be honed by your own hand
As the day gives way to night now
May it echo through the land
And when they turn your words against you
Try to grind you to the ground
Let them know that they might beat you
But they’ll never turn you round
Oh, don’t settle
Oh, not yet
Oh, don’t settle
For less
Well you sought no one’s allegiance
You were cowed by no one’s hand
You outgrew your antecedents
Worked your own corner of the land
And when they set their sights upon you
Come to mine the seam you struck
May you bid them well and wish them luck
Oh, don’t settle
Oh, not yet
Oh, don’t settle
And don’t forget what Liam Clancy said
No envy, no anger, no cruelty, no regrets
No jealousy, no rancour, no confusion; don’t forget
No enemy, no anger, no incredulity; show respect
No envy, no anger, no judgement on no one; lest you forget
Lest you forget what they did to you
Come on, rise off your knees, you’re not beaten yet
No envy, no anger, no judgement on no one; lest you forget
And you’re not going back where you don’t fit
Joseph Doyle: Bass
Ruth O’Mahony Brady: Keyboards, Piano,
String Arrangements, Vocals
Earl Harvin: Drums
Glen Hansard: Vocals, Guitars
Markéta Irglová: Vocals
Una O’Kane: Violin, Viola, String Arrangements
Paula Hughes: Cello, String Arrangements
Katie O’Connor: Violin, String Arrangements
Rob Bochnik: Guitar
David Odlum: Moog
Curtis Fowlkes: Trombone
Michael Buckley: Saxophone
David Smith: Trumpet
Justin Carroll: Keyboards
