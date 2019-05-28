 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: High Pockets

Politics • Views: 1,328
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

High Pockets — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Bob’s tumultuous Memorial Day weekend; HBO’s Chernobyl mini-series; Two surprising Supreme Court rulings today on abortion and trans rights; Clarence Thomas is an a-hole; Sebastian Gorka’s unintentionally hilarious video; Trump sides with Kim Jong Un over Joe Biden; Where’s Mueller; Michael Wolff’s latest revelation; With music by Dave Molter and Eddie Heinzelman; and more!

