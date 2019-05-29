 

Full Video: Robert Mueller’s First Statement About Russia Probe [VIDEO]

115
Politics
Here it is, in case you haven’t seen Mueller deliver it in person yet. There’s really nothing here that wasn’t already in the report, but who reads reports besides geeks and nerds like me, am I right?

Nonetheless, I have a few questions. No, more than a few. A lot more than a few, and my main takeaway from this is that Mueller wants to completely avoid testifying to Congress and answering some of those questions, and while I respect and understand Mueller’s wishes not to go through that inevitable shitshow of a political circus and face the wrath of the right, there’s no way this can be allowed.

House Democrats need to insist on it. What are the odds of that happening?

Immediately after Mueller’s speech would have been a great time for a Democratic Party with some courage and spine to announce the launch of impeachment proceedings, starting today. Alas, this was not to be.

