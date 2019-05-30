Newly Revealed Memo Shows Trump Officials Trying to Rig Elections for Whites
You may have heard that the corrupt Trump crime family is pushing to get a citizenship question added to the 2020 census. They say it’s because they want to “better enforce the Voting Rights Act.”
This, of course, is yet another scurrilous lie: Census Citizenship Question: Revealed: Memo Shows Trump Officials Trying to Rig Elections for Whites.
A secret trove of documents was revealed Thursday showing that the Trump administration added a citizenship question to the 2020 census as part of a right-wing plan to change how voting districts are drawn in the United States—a plan hatched to benefit “non-Hispanic whites.”
This is worse than anyone thought. This is white supremacy.
[…]
The man at the center of the revelation is one of those shadowy political operatives who has shaped American politics without most people knowing his name: Thomas Hofeller, who died last summer at age 75.
Hofeller was one of the key players in the wildly successful 2010 REDMAP initiative. In response to President Obama’s victory and the demographic changes in America, REDMAP used big data and dark money to flip otherwise obscure state-level races. That, in turn, flipped several state legislatures, which promptly redrew dozens of electoral maps to favor whites over non-whites, Republicans over Democrats.