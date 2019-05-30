The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Fool’s Errand
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Fool’s Errand — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas are here; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; We recap Mueller’s first and apparently only public statement about his report; Our political leadership is failing us during an existential crisis; Trump doesn’t understand impeachment; Pelosi says impeachment is a fool’s errand; Michael Beschloss on the House’s responsibility to impeach; Schiff says Mueller didn’t move the needle; with music by The Bitter Elegance and The Dye; and much more!