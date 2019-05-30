The Great Mavis Staples With Ben Harper: “We Get By” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Listen to the full album: bit.ly

“We Get By” (feat. Ben Harper) by Mavis Staples from the album ‘We Get By,’ available now

Order at mavisstaples.ffm.to

Lyrics

We get by on love and faith

We get by with a smile on our face

We get by with help from our kin

We get by through thick and through thin

We get by

No matter what happens I’ll be there for you

We get by



Was just the other day

I heard from my old friend

She was going through changes once again

Matters of the head

Matters of the heart

May be too early to tell

But it’s never too late to start

We get by

No matter how long I’ll be waiting here for you

We get by



Day by day line by line

If you don’t have yours you got mine

We get by day by day

We get by in our own way

We get by

No matter what happens I’ll be there for you

No matter how long I’ll be waiting here for you

No matter how far I’ll come running

We get by

Official Site: mavisstaples.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @MavisStaples

Instagram: instagram.com

#mavisstaples #wegetby #antirecords