 

The Great Mavis Staples With Ben Harper: “We Get By” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Listen to the full album: bit.ly
“We Get By” (feat. Ben Harper) by Mavis Staples from the album ‘We Get By,’ available now
Order at mavisstaples.ffm.to

Lyrics

We get by on love and faith
We get by with a smile on our face
We get by with help from our kin
We get by through thick and through thin
We get by
No matter what happens I’ll be there for you
We get by

Was just the other day
I heard from my old friend
She was going through changes once again
Matters of the head
Matters of the heart
May be too early to tell
But it’s never too late to start
We get by
No matter how long I’ll be waiting here for you
We get by

Day by day line by line
If you don’t have yours you got mine
We get by day by day
We get by in our own way
We get by
No matter what happens I’ll be there for you
No matter how long I’ll be waiting here for you
No matter how far I’ll come running
We get by

Official Site: mavisstaples.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @MavisStaples
Instagram: instagram.com

#mavisstaples #wegetby #antirecords

