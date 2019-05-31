Fox News Defends Laura Ingraham for Promoting Racists and Outright Nazis

It was only a few months ago that Fox News temporarily suspended Laura Ingraham for a vicious attack on the Parkland shooting survivors. (They called it a “vacation.”)

But now we see what a sham that suspension was, because this time Fox is going to bat for Ingraham even though she’s hyping outright white supremacists and hate-mongers like Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer and Alex Jones. And others just as bad but arguably less infamous.

Ingraham says these people are simply concerned about “borders and national sovereignty,” and they’re being persecuted just because they’re conservatives.

Here’s the clip of Laura Ingraham holding up white supremacist Paul Nehlen on her show.She isn’t just “pulling names” from AP, as Fox’s PR claims.She is explicitly defending them, downplaying their rhetoric as people who just care about “national sovereignty” and “borders” pic.twitter.com/eRFKQrVv53 — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 31, 2019

Fox describes Ingraham as “a fierce protector of freedom of speech.”

Right. For Nazis.

Here’s their statement: