 

Fox News Defends Laura Ingraham for Promoting Racists and Outright Nazis

105
Politics • Views: 983
0

It was only a few months ago that Fox News temporarily suspended Laura Ingraham for a vicious attack on the Parkland shooting survivors. (They called it a “vacation.”)

But now we see what a sham that suspension was, because this time Fox is going to bat for Ingraham even though she’s hyping outright white supremacists and hate-mongers like Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer and Alex Jones. And others just as bad but arguably less infamous.

Ingraham says these people are simply concerned about “borders and national sovereignty,” and they’re being persecuted just because they’re conservatives.

Fox describes Ingraham as “a fierce protector of freedom of speech.”

Right. For Nazis.

Here’s their statement:

“It is obscene to suggest that Laura Ingraham was defending Paul Nehlen’s despicable actions especially when some of the names on the graphic were pulled from an Associated Press report on best known political extremists banned from Facebook. Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America.”

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
New Evidence Census Change Made to Boost GOP How the evidence even fell into the challengers’ laps is in itself an incredible turn of luck, involving an estranged daughter, a chance phone call and a casual conversation about how the files of the GOP’s gerrymandering mastermind might ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 137 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Rodrigo Y Gabriela - MettavolutionMettavolution the album out now – Listen - ryg.lnk.to Follow Rodrigo Y Gabriellarodgab.comfacebook.comtwitter.cominstagram.comrodrigoygabriela.bandcamp.com
Thanos
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 168 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
David Byrne - One Fine Day With Brooklyn Youth Chorus @ National Sawdust 2019 GalaDavid Byrne & Brian Eno's "One Fine Day" performed by Brooklyn Youth Chorus, David Byrne, and Mauro Refosco at the National Sawdust 2019 Spring Gala on May 7, 2019. davidbyrne.combrooklynyouthchorus.orgnationalsawdust.org #davidbyrne
Thanos
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Spencer Elliott - There’s Something in the Airlock From the CD – Folding Space. 24-Bit Studio Masters and Guitar Tablature available at candyrat.com Video Production – Jason Lockart – Kid In The Background, Inc. Audio Production – Antoine Dufour Lighting Consultant - Amy Gillenwater Buy/ListenSpotify: open.spotify.comitunes: geo.itunes.apple.comApple ...
Thanos
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 185 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Back to the Moon NASA announces the first partnership of its kind with MAXAR Technologies to power the future lunar orbiting station.For more information, visit: nasa.govNews release: go.nasa.gov Credit: NASAMusic: “One Big Step” through premiumbeat.com This video is available for download from NASA's ...
Thanos
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 590 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
More Than 70 Years After the Holocaust, Victims Are Laid to Rest in Belarus More than 1,000 victims of the Holocaust were buried Wednesday in Belarus, some 70 years after they were killed in the genocide. Their bones were unearthed this winter by construction workers as they began to build luxury apartments in ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 560 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orville Peck - ‘Turn to Hate’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Orville Peck performs "Turn To Hate" live in Studio A. Recorded 4/26/19. Host: Russ BorrisAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Nora Doyle, Dan Tuozzoli, Brian Gallagher and Michael L'AbbbateEditor: Nora Doyle and Dan Tuozzoli
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 774 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vampire Weekend - This Life (Official Video)Father of the Bride available now: smarturl.it #VampireWeekend #FatherOfTheBride
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 778 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Molly Tuttle at Paste Studio NYC Live From the Manhattan Center1. Take the Journey 0:232. Messed With My Mind 6:393. Sleepwalking 12:214. Light Came In (Power Went Out) 18:11 Watch Molly Tuttle live at Paste Studio NYC! More sessions and interviews here: pastemagazine.com Audio: Bob MalloryVideo: Brad Wagner
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 742 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Raconteurs - ‘Help Me Stranger’ (Official Music Video) Music video for The Raconteurs new single “Help Me Stranger” from their forthcoming album HELP US STRANGER – out June 21st. Pre-order & pre-save HELP US STRANGER here: theraconteurs.lnk.to Director: Yasuhiko ShimizuDirector of Photography: Shunya AraiProducer: Takashi SugaiStylist: Tomohiko ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 838 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0