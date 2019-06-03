Every Picture Tells a Story, Don’t It?
London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Here are some not-tremendous-crowds right after the motorcade passed and they opened the blocked street. pic.twitter.com/76GV74gyIt
— Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) June 3, 2019
Just incredible. A truly special relationship. pic.twitter.com/VeYRh1R6Ox
— Scafe for America (@erinscafe) June 3, 2019
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2019