 

An Idea Whose Time Has Come? Joe Biden, Primary Donald Trump as a Republican - SOME MORE NEWS [VIDEO]

In this week’s episode, we discuss Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. and why he needs to run for president as a Republican against Donald Trump.

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).

Source List - tinyurl.com

