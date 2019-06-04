An Idea Whose Time Has Come? Joe Biden, Primary Donald Trump as a Republican - SOME MORE NEWS [VIDEO]

YouTube

In this week’s episode, we discuss Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. and why he needs to run for president as a Republican against Donald Trump.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - tinyurl.com