An Idea Whose Time Has Come? Joe Biden, Primary Donald Trump as a Republican - SOME MORE NEWS [VIDEO]
Politics • Views: 3,055
In this week’s episode, we discuss Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. and why he needs to run for president as a Republican against Donald Trump.
Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com
Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).
You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl
Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Source List - tinyurl.com