The Bob Cesca Podcast: Young Frankenstein
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Price Benowitz LLC:
Young Frankenstein — NSFW! Buzz Burbank is here today; The New York Times vs MSNBC; Donald Trump’s stupid tuxedo; Trump embarrasses America while in England; Bob included in American Conservative list of anti-Trumpers; Jared Kushner shouldn’t talk; George Nader arrest for kiddie porn; Manafort’s headed to Riker’s; How many Trump loyalists will go to jail to protect their cult leader?; House to vote on contempt charges against Barr and McGahn; with music by Quivvver; and more!