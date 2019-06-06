New From Bon Iver, Feat. Bruce Hornsby: “U (Man Like)” (Official Lyric Video)
Music • Views: 473
Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson
Artwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson
Additional Engineering: Wayne Pooley, Bella Blasko. Musicians: Justin Vernon - Bass + Voice. Bruce Hornsby - Piano, Voice. Phil Cook - Piano and B3, Voice. Elsa Jensen - Voice. Moses Sumney - Voice. Jenn Wasner - Voice. Rob Moose - Violin, Viola, Octave Viola, String Arrangement, Worm Crew Arrangement. Worm Crew - Horns. Brooklyn Youth Chorus + Bryce Dessner - Choral. Writers: Bruce Hornsby, Naeem Hanks, Chris Messina.