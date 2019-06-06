The Bob Cesca Podcast: Nuclear Sharks
Politics • Views: 276
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Hasbrook & Hasbrook:
Nuclear Sharks — NSFW! Jody Hamilton from SexyLiberal.com is here, and Rocky Mountain Mike from the Stephanie Miller Show is here to fill in for TRex; Trump was late for D-Day ceremonies; Trump’s Normandy speech; Morning Joe; Pfizer buried possible Alzheimer’s cure; Trump bans embryonic stem cell research at the NIH; Elizabeth Warren on MSNBC; Joe Biden’s plagiarism problem; with music by Monday Favors and A Sundae Drive; and more!