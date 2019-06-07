Jordan Klepper: Open Carrying While White vs. Open Carrying While Black [VIDEO]
Jordan and Kobi Libii each embed themselves with very different activist groups – one white, one black – who want to make people rethink how they view guns.
Klepper airs Thursdays at 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central.
About Klepper:
Klepper is a docuseries that follows host Jordan Klepper as he hits the road and leaves the comfort of his desk behind. Whether he’s in a capsized boat with environmental protesters in a Louisiana bayou or waiting to post bail at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, Jordan is on the front lines of American activism.
Here’s the full (45m) podcast episode, getting into much more depth on all these groups.