Jordan Klepper: Open Carrying While White vs. Open Carrying While Black [VIDEO]

Jordan and Kobi Libii each embed themselves with very different activist groups – one white, one black – who want to make people rethink how they view guns.

About Klepper:

Klepper is a docuseries that follows host Jordan Klepper as he hits the road and leaves the comfort of his desk behind. Whether he’s in a capsized boat with environmental protesters in a Louisiana bayou or waiting to post bail at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, Jordan is on the front lines of American activism.

