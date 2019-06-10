WATCH LIVE: House Committee Reviews Mueller Findings on Whether Trump Obstructed Justice
The House Judiciary Committee is holding the first in a series of hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The hearing on Monday, June 10, focuses on “presidential obstruction and other crimes” and features John Dean, who served as White House counsel in the Nixon administration. In his report, Mueller said he found no evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia but outlined several situations in which President Donald Trump asked aides or others to interfere in the investigation.