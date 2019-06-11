The Bob Cesca Podcast: Forrest Trump
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Nussbaum Law Group P. C.:
Forrest Trump — NSFW! Vote for Stephanie Miller to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame; Buzz Burbank from zBuzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Judiciary Committee hearings with John Dean; The Trumpers went Full Liddy; Joe Biden thinks Republicans will behave; Trump lied about Mexico deals; Trump asked staffers to lie about campaign polling; Trump keeps getting away with it; Trump might be making money by manipulating the stock market; with music by Karousel and Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets; and more!