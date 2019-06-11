The Chemical Brothers - Eve of Destruction

YouTube

Lyrics:

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)

The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)

The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)

The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)

The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)

The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)

The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)

The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)

The eve of destruction

(Human minds are simplified)

We can’t afford the water

(Sacrifice is justified)

Everyone is left to die

(Human minds are simplified)

Keep running, keep running

(Sacrifice is justified)

Keep running, keep running

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

To spend the weekend

Drunk a sample suicide

Justify a human, I

Enjoy my, enjoy my

Eve of destruction

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

To spend the weekend

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

幸福のどん底さ 今

イヴはアダムとする ディナー

白い衣装 黒い未来

Fuck Yo Mind

意味ないはことない

何も知らず踊りたい

気づく胸騒ぎ 出るエナジー

止める人はいない

Keep Dancing

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

Maybe I’ll find a friend

To spend the weekend

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction

Music video by The Chemical Brothers performing Eve Of Destruction. © 2019 The Chemical Brothers, under exclusive license to Universal Music Operations Limited

