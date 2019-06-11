 

The Chemical Brothers - Eve of Destruction

The Chemical Brother ‘Eve Of Destruction’ taken from the new album’ ‘No Geography’. Listen/Stream here: thechemicalbrothers.lnk.to

Lyrics:

The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction

The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)
The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)
The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)
The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)
The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)
The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)
The eve of destruction (Human minds are simplified)
The eve of destruction (Sacrifice is justified)
The eve of destruction

(Human minds are simplified)
We can’t afford the water
(Sacrifice is justified)
Everyone is left to die
(Human minds are simplified)
Keep running, keep running
(Sacrifice is justified)
Keep running, keep running

Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
To spend the weekend

Drunk a sample suicide
Justify a human, I
Enjoy my, enjoy my
Eve of destruction

Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
To spend the weekend

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

幸福のどん底さ 今
イヴはアダムとする ディナー
白い衣装 黒い未来
Fuck Yo Mind
意味ないはことない
何も知らず踊りたい
気づく胸騒ぎ 出るエナジー
止める人はいない
Keep Dancing

ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも
ぶっ壊したい 何もかも

Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
Maybe I’ll find a friend
To spend the weekend

The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction
The eve of destruction

Music video by The Chemical Brothers performing Eve Of Destruction. © 2019 The Chemical Brothers, under exclusive license to Universal Music Operations Limited

