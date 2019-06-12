Trump Declares Himself Above the Law; Says He’d Accept Foreign Help in the Election and Wouldn’t Tell the FBI

“The FBI Director is wrong”

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he wouldn’t necessarily alert the FBI if approached by foreign figures with information on his 2020 opponent: “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it.” https://t.co/yWRxMOaFqW pic.twitter.com/qwLw53s5yc — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

Of course it’s not surprising any more, nothing that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth is, but “stunning” may still apply — and he’s never been more brazen than this. Quite obviously, he feels he’s untouchable.

Maybe somebody should call Nancy Pelosi. On the red phone.