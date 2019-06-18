The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Number Five
The Number Five — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Alex Jones accused of sending child porn to Sandy Hook lawyers; Trump’s Defense Secretary nominee withdraws in scandal; Trump threatens to deploy his Gestapo for millions of undocumented immigrants and migrants; More on Trump’s ABC News interview; Trump and the No Collusion lie; New Fox News poll shows significant trouble for Trump; With music by Mia Montenegro and Tim Rogner; and more!