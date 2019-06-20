The Bob Cesca Podcast: Assonauts
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Federal Attorney Glenn Ivey:
Assonauts — NSFW! War in Iran looms after American drone is shot down; Wag the Dog; Trump’s campaign kickoff rally in Florida; Don Junior and Don Senior contradict each other; Hope Hicks refused to testify; House repeals the president’s AUMF authority from 2001; Trump has a domestic abuse problem; Senators briefed on Navy UFO sightings; Jody Hamilton and David Ferguson are here for Threeway Thursday; More accolades for Stephanie Miller; With music by Michael McDermott and C.C. Grace; and more!