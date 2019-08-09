This Is America: A Little Girl Sobs for Her Father After Trump’s ICE Raids
I don’t really trust myself to say anything about this, because it honestly fills me with a cold rage against this inhuman government and the racist piece of garbage who leads it.
UPDATE at 8/9/19 10:46:16 am by Charles Johnson
Meanwhile…
NEW: @realdonaldtrump’s biz pledged 6 mos. ago to purge itself of undocumented workers — to align itself (4 years late) w/Trump’s public attacks on illegal labor.
Nope.
Inside one Trump construction crew, workers say, nothing changed. They stayed.https://t.co/abZALoZt0R
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) August 9, 2019