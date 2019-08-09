The Bob Cesca Podcast: It’s All About Him
It’s All About Him — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson from Kompromat is here today; Jody is off this week; Trump makes it all about him with a shameless propaganda trip to El Paso and Dayton; Trump appears to grope wounded child; El Paso victims refuse to meet with Trump; White House ignored DHS warning about white supremacists; Trump attacks Joaquin Castro; We play ‘Tucker Carlson or David Duke’; Trump planning executive order against social media platforms; With music by Kompromat and Bob Bradshaw; and more!