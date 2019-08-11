Regina Spektor: “You’ve Got Time” (Chamber Orchestra Version)

YouTube

“You’ve Got Time” (chamber version) by Regina Spektor, as heard on Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black”. Listen now: reginaspektor.lnk.to

CREDITS:

Single Art photographed by Shervin Lainez

Single Art designed by Stephen Walker and SMOG.

Video Art Directed/Produced: Olivia Eberstadt

LYRICS:

The animals, the animals

Trap, trap, trap ‘till the cage is full

The cage is full

Stay awake

In the dark, count mistakes

The light was off but now it’s on

Searching underground for a bit of sun

The sun is out, the day is new

And everyone is waiting, waiting on you

And you’ve got time

And you’ve got time

Think of all the roads

Think of all their crossings

Taking steps is easy

Standing still is hard

Remember all their faces

Remember all their voices

Everything is different

The second time around

The Animals, the animals

Trap, trap, trap ‘till the cage is full

The cage is full

Stay awake

In the dark, count mistakes

The light was off but now it’s on

Searching underground for a bit of sun

The sun is out, the day is new

And everyone is waiting, waiting on you

And you’ve got time

And you’ve got time

And you’ve got time

