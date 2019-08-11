Regina Spektor: “You’ve Got Time” (Chamber Orchestra Version)
“You’ve Got Time” (chamber version) by Regina Spektor, as heard on Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black”. Listen now: reginaspektor.lnk.to
CREDITS:
Single Art photographed by Shervin Lainez
Single Art designed by Stephen Walker and SMOG.
Video Art Directed/Produced: Olivia Eberstadt
LYRICS:
The animals, the animals
Trap, trap, trap ‘till the cage is full
The cage is full
Stay awake
In the dark, count mistakes
The light was off but now it’s on
Searching underground for a bit of sun
The sun is out, the day is new
And everyone is waiting, waiting on you
And you’ve got time
And you’ve got time
Think of all the roads
Think of all their crossings
Taking steps is easy
Standing still is hard
Remember all their faces
Remember all their voices
Everything is different
The second time around
The Animals, the animals
Trap, trap, trap ‘till the cage is full
The cage is full
Stay awake
In the dark, count mistakes
The light was off but now it’s on
Searching underground for a bit of sun
The sun is out, the day is new
And everyone is waiting, waiting on you
And you’ve got time
And you’ve got time
And you’ve got time