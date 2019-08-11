Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: “Dreamland”
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers performing “Dreamland”, live at Town Hall, New York City, 2004
Isn’t this old night so nice
I hope you can feel what I feel tonight
Little boy’s not getting it right
Trying so hard with all his might
Clouds in the sky keeping the sun away
Doesn’t mean the sun is not shining today
Seems something is always in your way
You’ve got a wide, wide array of insurmountable problems every day
Hey, slip away, slide away
Into dreamland, dreamland
Slip away, slide away
Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland
In your own private place of dreams
I hope you’ll find a place where it seems
The road is always straight and true
Wherever you walk is bright for you
I hope you’ll remember these times we share
Hope you’ll find some comfort there
In the meantime lose your cares
You can go anywhere, close your eyes and it will take you there
Slip away, slide away
Into dreamland, dreamland
Slip away, slide away
Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland
Isn’t this old night so nice, so nice
Gonna cherish my time with you
Gonna smile, smile the whole day through
Wake up tomorrow maybe you’ll find
Darkness gone from your mind
Want you to be what you want to be
Don’t want you ever hurt like me
Smiling through the saddest times
Could only happens in dreams, I wonder is it nice as it seems
Slip away, slide away
Into dreamland, dreamland
Slip away, slide away
Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland
Dream, dream, dreamland
Dream, dream, dreamland
Dream, dream, dreamland
Maybe you’ll get your wishes in dreams this night
Because I can’t seem to do it here in real life
Dream, dream, dreamland
Dream, dream, dreamland
Maybe you’ll get your wishes in dreams this night
Because I can’t seem to help you in real life
Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland