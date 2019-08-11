Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: “Dreamland”

YouTube

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers performing “Dreamland”, live at Town Hall, New York City, 2004

Isn’t this old night so nice

I hope you can feel what I feel tonight

Little boy’s not getting it right

Trying so hard with all his might

Clouds in the sky keeping the sun away

Doesn’t mean the sun is not shining today

Seems something is always in your way

You’ve got a wide, wide array of insurmountable problems every day

Hey, slip away, slide away

Into dreamland, dreamland

Slip away, slide away

Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland

In your own private place of dreams

I hope you’ll find a place where it seems

The road is always straight and true

Wherever you walk is bright for you

I hope you’ll remember these times we share

Hope you’ll find some comfort there

In the meantime lose your cares

You can go anywhere, close your eyes and it will take you there

Slip away, slide away

Into dreamland, dreamland

Slip away, slide away

Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland

Isn’t this old night so nice, so nice

Gonna cherish my time with you

Gonna smile, smile the whole day through

Wake up tomorrow maybe you’ll find

Darkness gone from your mind

Want you to be what you want to be

Don’t want you ever hurt like me

Smiling through the saddest times

Could only happens in dreams, I wonder is it nice as it seems

Slip away, slide away

Into dreamland, dreamland

Slip away, slide away

Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland

Dream, dream, dreamland

Dream, dream, dreamland

Dream, dream, dreamland

Maybe you’ll get your wishes in dreams this night

Because I can’t seem to do it here in real life

Dream, dream, dreamland

Dream, dream, dreamland

Maybe you’ll get your wishes in dreams this night

Because I can’t seem to help you in real life

Into dream, dream, dreamland, dream, dreamland

