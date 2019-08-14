GOP Rep. Steve King Explains the Good Side of Rape

Fresh out of admitting openly that he’s a white nationalist (and suffering no real political consequences for it), Republican dirtbag Steve King is now informing the world that there’s a good side to rape.

Because without rape there probably wouldn’t even be any white people at all, and that would be a real tragedy.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” he said in Urbandale, Iowa. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

King is gung ho for rape because he’s been trying to get legislation passed that would deny abortions to women who are pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother,” he said.

“Or of the mother.” I’ll just leave that one right there.