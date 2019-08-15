The Bob Cesca Podcast: Thawed Out Eurodisco Vampire
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by The Law Offices of Mark Sherman, LLC:
Thawed Out Eurodisco Vampire — NSFW! ‘TRex’ David Ferguson is here; No Jody today due to technical difficulties; Our 1000th Patreon subscriber gets to be on the show; Trump loves trucks and cranes; The Trump Recession is on the way; Inverted Yield Curve; Trump vs Obama on the economy; Russia is influencing Congress by investing in congressional districts; Pentagon report says ISIS has returned due to Trump policies; Eric Trump and the Popcorn Poll; With music by Prehab and Well-Known Strangers; and more!