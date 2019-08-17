A Joyful Noise: Tommy Emmanuel, “Cowboy’s Dream”
What really strikes me about this performance is Tommy’s incredible rhythmic drive. It’s just flawless.
This video is part of the “Tommy Emmanuel – Center Stage” DVD which was filmed at the Big Room at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico, CA. Filmed and Directed by Peter Berkow.
