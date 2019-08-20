Trump: “Any Jewish People That Vote for a Democrat” Are Either Stupid or Disloyal

MP4 Video

There’s so much bad craziness emanating from the Trump Chaos Nexus these days, it takes something truly full of suck to stand out, but the president* of the US still manages to bring home the bacon on a regular basis. Today’s episode of “What The Hell Is Wrong With The President?” features the narcissist in chief trying to incite rage against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (one of his current hate targets), and ending up saying:

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, uh, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

“Great disloyalty.” An interesting comment in this context because that’s exactly what Trump has accused Rep. Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar of.

But who is he saying these Democratic voters are being disloyal to? Does he mean Israel, which would be pretty weird, but even weirder — does he mean himself?