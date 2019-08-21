In Which the President* of the US Calls Himself “The Chosen One”

So far today, Trump has called himself:

The Chosen One

The King of Israel

The Second Coming of God

Just thought you might like to know that the person with his finger on the trigger of America’s nuclear arsenal appears to be losing the last of his marbles.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

TRUMP: “The fake news, of which many of you are members, is trying to convince the public to have a recession. ‘Let’s have a recession!’ … I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it. So I’m taking on China.” pic.twitter.com/OHmXOzoO7I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And that’s only a small selection of the absolutely insane things he’s been saying today.

He also reiterated his antisemitic “disloyal Jews” statements, of course.

TRUMP: “In my opinion, if you vote for a Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and you are being very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that.” pic.twitter.com/SuIKJ2ZmGn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And threatened to release “thousands” of ISIS terrorists into European countries.

Trump threatens Europe. “We’re holding thousands of ISIS fighters right now. And Europe has to take them. And if Europe doesn’t take them, I’ll have no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came. Which is Germany and France and other places.” pic.twitter.com/iroBd7Txgo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And used mass shooting victims as pawns to stroke his ego, again.

TRUMP: “When I went to Dayton & when I went to El Paso & I went into those hospitals, the love for me — and me maybe as a representative of the country, but for me — and my love for them was unparalleled … there were hundreds & hundreds of people all over the floor.” pic.twitter.com/o9BrQsqul9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And said he had a magic solution to veteran suicides — a “stimulant.”

Beyond parody — Trump says his solution to the epidemic of veteran suicides is some new “stimulant” produced by Johnson & Johnson that he’s instructed the government to buy in large quantities pic.twitter.com/mFMwG6hpXa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And once again, floated the idea of being president for life. This is not a joke.

Talking about serving more than two terms suddenly isn’t a joking matter for Trump anymore.”In six years — or maybe 10 or maybe 14, right? — in six years, when I’m not here, the New York Times goes out of business very quickly,” he says, deadpan. pic.twitter.com/VN6zZUr5S0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

And there’s even more, but I have to stop now because I’m feeling a little ill.