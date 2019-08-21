Absolutely Spectacular Time-Lapse Stormchaser Video: “From Darkness to Light”

YouTube

You’ll want to watch this one in full-screen mode, at the highest resolution your device can handle. It’s stunning.

From Darkness To Light is an 8k Time-Lapse film shot by storm chaser Ty Schmitt. All the clips in the film were captured on the Great Plains during the 2019 spring storm season. Ty traveled over 30,000 miles in 3 months chasing Mother Nature’s most intense moments.

