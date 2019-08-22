Café 1930 (Astor Piazzolla) - Alexandra Whittingham and Esther Abrami
Guitarist Alexandra Whittingham and violinist Esther Abrami play Astor Piazzolla’s Café 1930 from Histoire du Tango.
Filmed and produced by Craig Morgan and Tom Gradwell. With special thanks to Christopher Stanford.