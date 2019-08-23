The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Chosen One
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Christmas Injury Lawyers:
The Chosen One — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas, Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Trump’s brain worms are on the march; Moscow Mitch is accidentally funny with his filibuster oped in the New York Times; Tom Cotton says Greenland was his idea; More drunken Larry Kudlow; Trump’s attack on the 14th Amendment; Jay Inslee is out; Joe Walsh is in; Ben Shapiro is an idiot; How the Civil War and Reconstruction inform today’s politics; With music by After The Fight and Pacific Standard; and more!