 

Axios: Trump Told NatSec Officials He Wanted to Drop Nuclear Bombs on Hurricanes

146
Politics • Views: 1,405
0

Not much to see here, just the president of the US telling his national security officials that the US should drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them from hitting the US.

You know, just some more of that perfectly normal presidential brain-storming stuff.

During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?” according to one source who was there. “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” the source added, paraphrasing the president’s remarks.

  • Asked how the briefer reacted, the source recalled he said something to the effect of, "Sir, we'll look into that."
  • Trump replied by asking incredulously how many hurricanes the U.S. could handle and reiterating his suggestion that the government intervene before they make landfall. 
  • The briefer "was knocked back on his heels," the source in the room added. "You could hear a gnat fart in that meeting. People were astonished. After the meeting ended, we thought, 'What the f---? What do we do with this?'"

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
GINO VANELLI BROTHER to BROTHERRemember complex musical compositions? GINO VANELLI BROTHER TO BROTHER DARYL STUERMER MARK CRANEY Buy songs at ITUNES: music.apple.com
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190818a lot of work was done. it may not look like muchsince it was 'only' 95 degrees, we managed two solid hours today. first we built a short ramp so we could back up onto the deck. That cart full ...
DangerMan
1 week ago
Views: 338 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
John Coltrane - Blue World (Visualizer)Music video by John Coltrane performing Blue World (Visualizer). © 2019 UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 392 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Revivalists - Oh No (Made in Muscle Shoals) We snuck away to the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals to record this special live version of "Oh No".Stream the new version: found.ee Directed & Produced by Jay SansoneVideographer - Frank BernalVideographer - Dan Ladue Stream/Order Take Good ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 353 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Nude Party - Gringo Che (Live on the Current)The Nude Party perform 'Gringo Che' from their self-titled 2018 album live in The Current studio.
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Gary Clark Jr. - Pearl Cadillac - Live at Lollapalooza 2019, Saturday August 3, 2019
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 513 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190811Yesterday we began some backfilling. Dumping sand between the sandbags we laid last week and the pool wall. Then raking flat, and tamping down. After that we build more sandbag wall, then more sand, etc., till we get to the ...
DangerMan
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 410 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Black Keys - Go [‘Let’s Rock’ Tour Rehearsals] Watch the tour rehearsal video for “Go” now ⚡ Catch the band on the "Let's Rock" Tour this Autumn. Get tickets now at theblackkeys.com 2019 TOUR DATESSep 21 | Las Vegas, NVSep 23 | Denver, CO Sep 24 | ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 579 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
THE IMPOSTORS - Don’t Get Mad (1980) Here's a band I sometimes skipped meals to pay the cover for in the early '80's - The Impostors. Johnny Campbell, the drummer, would also sometimes work as Jo Allen and the Shapes drummer when Jo Allen (also a ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 427 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Elizabeth Warren Introduces Sweeping Gun Control Plan Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a sweeping gun control plan Saturday with the goal of reducing gun deaths by 80% through executive action and legislation. "You've got to start with a goal. I haven't heard anybody else talk about ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0