A Selection of the Embarrassing Bad Craziness of Trump at the G7
Just a few snapshots of Donald Trump’s latest horribly embarrassing field trip to the G7 meeting.
President Trump is blaming President Obama — not President Putin — for Russia violating Ukraine’s sovereignty by illegally annexing Crimea.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) August 26, 2019
Asked to explain why he supports readmitting Russia to the G8, Trump quickly pivots to attacking Obama. He then says “a certain section of Ukraine … was sort of taken away from President Obama.” He doesn’t have a single negative thing to say about Russia’s illegal invasion. pic.twitter.com/wSwLDzXKv6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
At the end of the news conference I asked Trump whether he believed in climate change. He walked away from the stage and didn’t answer the question.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2019
President Trump answers @jdawsey1 question on #climatechange: “I think I know more about the environment than most people.Full video here: https://t.co/iNxoD7jsWC pic.twitter.com/TPgaVUK4A3
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2019
Trump abruptly ends the news conference without even attempting to answer the question regarding what he thinks the world should do about climate change. pic.twitter.com/ig19cMdn2X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
In Helsinki, President Trump sided with Vladimir Putin over our intelligence services. Today, he sided with Putin over President Obama. This isn’t complicated: We need a president who sides with America over Russia. https://t.co/Vfs5Y3n4iA
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 26, 2019
WATCH: @Yamiche asks President Trump about his calls for Russia to rejoin the G-7, what the political impact might be and why he repeats a misleading statement that “Putin outsmarted” former President Obama. pic.twitter.com/Yjoc9Fv8HE
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 26, 2019
There’s much more, of course. This tweet says it all:
Every day, OBJECTIVELY, he displays that he is mentally, emotionally, and morally unfit to a degree that should be considered a national emergency. And no one does anything. Politicians have failed us, the constitution has failed us, the media has failed us, WE have failed us.
— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 26, 2019