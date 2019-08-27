 

Great Segment From Rachel Maddow: White House Struggles to Clean Up After Trump’s Incoherent Spectacle at G7

Seeing all of Trump’s G7 insanity laid out like this is really something. He’s just laying waste to the reputation of the US and the office of the presidency.

Rachel Maddow reviews a string of a string of instances from the G7 summit in which Donald Trump said something false, or self-contradictory, or simply absurd, making himself a global laughing stock, compromising the credibility of the United States on the world stage, and leaving the White House scrambling to offer corrections and clarifications.

