 

Trump Now Telling Cronies to Aggressively Seize Private Land and Break Environmental Laws to Build His Wall, and He’ll Pardon Them

340
Politics • Views: 2,252
0

The list of things for which Donald Trump has no respect is very long, and includes women, minorities, the US Constitution, US intelligence agencies, science, the office of the presidency, and on and on.

But perhaps most importantly, Trump has no respect for the rule of law, and believes he should be above it. He is, after all, “the chosen one,” according to… himself.

Today he’s demonstrating that contempt for the law once again, by telling his cronies to seize private land and disregard laws and environmental regulations to get his crackpot fantasy wall built as fast as possible (so he can boast about it in his 2020 presidential campaign), and promising to pardon anyone who gets in trouble for it.

President Trump is so eager to complete hundreds of miles of border fence ahead of the 2020 presidential election that he has directed aides to fast-track billions of dollars’ worth of construction contracts, aggressively seize private land and disregard environmental rules, according to current and former officials involved with the project.

He also has told worried subordinates that he will pardon them of any potential wrongdoing should they have to break laws to get the barriers built quickly, those officials said.

UPDATE at 8/28/19 11:09:26 am by Charles Johnson

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
14 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 128 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 182 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 246 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Trump Closing Ethanol Plants “If people connected to agriculture decide to vote for the president, they're just voting to cut off their own economic prosperity," said Nick Bowdish, CEO of Elite Ethanol in Atlantic. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency let ...
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
GINO VANELLI BROTHER to BROTHERRemember complex musical compositions? GINO VANELLI BROTHER TO BROTHER DARYL STUERMER MARK CRANEY Buy songs at ITUNES: music.apple.com
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 398 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190818a lot of work was done. it may not look like muchsince it was 'only' 95 degrees, we managed two solid hours today. first we built a short ramp so we could back up onto the deck. That cart full ...
DangerMan
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 422 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
John Coltrane - Blue World (Visualizer)Music video by John Coltrane performing Blue World (Visualizer). © 2019 UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 477 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook