 

Acoustic Excellence: Mandolin Orange, NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

115
Music • Views: 1,270
0

YouTube

Watch Mandolin Orange play “Golden Embers”, “The Wolves” and “Wildfire” at the Tiny Desk.

More from NPR Music:
Tiny Desk Concerts: npr.org
Twitter: @nprmusic
Instagram: instagram.com

Aug. 23, 2019 | Bob Boilen — Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz made everything seem so easy, pulling a few acoustic instruments out of their car and, in no time, huddling around a single microphone behind the Tiny Desk. With that, Mandolin Orange was ready.

Emily bowed her fiddle while Andrew strummed a guitar and sang about his mom being carried away in a hearse. “Golden Embers” is the lead-off track to Mandolin Orange’s 2019 album Tides of a Teardrop. This song shines a light on the darkness that fell on Andrew’s family when he was 18.

Now ten years into playing together, this couple from Chapel Hill has a family of their own and recently released their sixth album. The two of them sing and play in such complementary ways; it’s heartwarming to watch the ease with which they perform and harmonize. Their second song at the Tiny Desk, “The Wolves,” is a story song that, for me, tells a tale on an older woman’s life, the “hard road” she’s taken and that feeling of wanting to howl at the moon when all is finally right.

There is joy and thoughtfulness in the music of Mandolin Orange. The duo’s set ends on the thoughtful side with “Wildfire,” a fan favorite from their 2016 album Blindfaller. It’s a song with a wish that the Civil War would have left racism to rot on the battlefield, and yet it still rages like “wildfire.” It’s a sobering message presented with a gentle tone, a tone that instilled hope inside of me — hope that we may all learn the lessons of history and rise above them.

SET LIST
“Golden Embers”
“The Wolves”
“Wildfire”

MUSICIANS
Andrew Marlin: mandolin, guitar, vocals; Emily Frantz: fiddle, guitar, vocals

CREDITS
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Beck Harlan, CJ Riculan; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Paul Georgoulis; Photo: Shuran Huang/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
TVs to Shoes: This Time Consumers Face Pain of Trump Tariffs Just in time for Christmas shopping season! WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% ...
Thanos
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 269 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 252 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 253 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 294 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Trump Closing Ethanol Plants “If people connected to agriculture decide to vote for the president, they're just voting to cut off their own economic prosperity," said Nick Bowdish, CEO of Elite Ethanol in Atlantic. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency let ...
Thanos
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 320 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
GINO VANELLI BROTHER to BROTHERRemember complex musical compositions? GINO VANELLI BROTHER TO BROTHER DARYL STUERMER MARK CRANEY Buy songs at ITUNES: music.apple.com
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 463 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook