Hurricane Dorian Now One of the Strongest Storms Ever Recorded

Zoomed in 30-second res visible view w/ lightning of #Dorian has it makes landfall in #GreatAbaco islands in the #Bahamas. I’m speechless. This tops what we saw with #Michael last year. pic.twitter.com/6MLF7C4pD7 — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 1, 2019

I strongly urge any LGF readers in the path of this monster storm to take all measures needed to be safe, up to and including evacuation. Hurricane Dorian is now one of the strongest storms ever recorded, with wind gusts up to 220 mph.

Cameras outside the station captured views of #HurricaneDorian at 12:16 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 as it churned over the northern Bahamas. The storm is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane, carrying the strongest winds in recorded history for the northwestern Bahamas. #Hurricane #Dorian pic.twitter.com/ug0sdD5JOj — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 1, 2019

This is a very bad time to have a president and a political party that refuses to accept the reality of climate change.

#Dorian is near perfect from a meteorological perspective, horrific from a threat perspective. And undoubtedly fueled by bathtub-warm sea surface temperatures tied to human-caused climate change. https://t.co/87wuXsiPwa — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 1, 2019