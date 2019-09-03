 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dad Jokes

113
Politics • Views: 1,407
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Dad Jokes — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Restoring Chez Pazienza’s old website; Trump’s never heard of a Category 5 storm, except all the other times; A Place For Don; Trump congratulates Poland on Nazi invasion anniversary; Gun ‘splainers and Buzz’s Top Ten List; Texas is number one in mass shooting deaths in August; The Loudest Voice, Roger Ailes and Donald Trump; With music by Freekbass and Dave Molter; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190901Dorian. We're mostly out of it now. So we planned, then watched and then it turned north and became mostly a non event (for us).As of Sunday night we weren't even in the cone, though directly east 15 miles at ...
DangerMan
14 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
TVs to Shoes: This Time Consumers Face Pain of Trump Tariffs Just in time for Christmas shopping season! WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 265 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
5 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 368 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
6 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 310 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 309 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 357 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 582 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Trump Closing Ethanol Plants “If people connected to agriculture decide to vote for the president, they're just voting to cut off their own economic prosperity," said Nick Bowdish, CEO of Elite Ethanol in Atlantic. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency let ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 390 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook