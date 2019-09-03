The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dad Jokes
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dad Jokes — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Restoring Chez Pazienza’s old website; Trump’s never heard of a Category 5 storm, except all the other times; A Place For Don; Trump congratulates Poland on Nazi invasion anniversary; Gun ‘splainers and Buzz’s Top Ten List; Texas is number one in mass shooting deaths in August; The Loudest Voice, Roger Ailes and Donald Trump; With music by Freekbass and Dave Molter; and more!