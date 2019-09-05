The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ordaaah!
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Ordaaah! — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas, TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; Trump alters Hurricane Dorian map; Seven times the Trump administration had to retcon a Trump screwup; Yeorgia; You Lied About A Hurricane; England is a mess right now; Parliament disintegrates; No Deal vs Deal Brexit; IRS whistleblower steps forward against Trump and Pence; Jeanine Pirro admits she was suspended; Jacob Wohl is going to prison; Marianne Williamson’s hurricane tweets; With music by Emily McCrite and Davy Dacy; and more!