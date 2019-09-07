And Now Something Beautiful: Banda Magda, “Cucurrucucú Paloma”
Before you tell me, I know I posted this one before. But it remains one of the most beautiful arrangements of this classic Lola Beltrán ballad ever recorded. (And I’ve listened to a lot of them.)
From the DVD “Yerakina” released September 23rd, 2014 on GroundUP Music.
written by Tomás Méndez Sosa
Produced by Magda Giannikou, Michael League & Fab Dupont
Filmed by Andy LaViolette
Magda Giannikou: voice & accordion
Ignacio Hernandez: nylon string & acoustic guitar
Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar
Justin Stanton: rhodes
Mika Mimura: vibraphone
Marcelo Woloski: percussion
Keita Ogawa: percussion
James Shipp: percussion
Petros Klampanis: upright bass
Background vocals by Petros Klampanis and Magda Giannikou.
Our rhythm section was recorded by Fab Dupont & Mike La Tona at Kaleidoscope Sound, NJ with Ian Cassel assisting.
Lead vocal was recorded by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios.
Mika’s vibraphone, some of Nacho’s guitars & rhodes were recorded at Atlantic Sound Studios in Brooklyn, NY by Diko Shoturma, with Sean Van Doornum assisting.
All the rest were recorded at Flux with Mike La Tona.
All the music was edited by Mike La Tona.
Mixed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC.
Mastered by Pablo Lopez Ruiz & Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio.
Photography by Daniel Hilsinger
Artwork by Magda & Christos Mastorakis
All the recording process was shot, directed and edited by Andy LaViolette.
Executive Producers: Randraiz and Yolanda Wharton, Chico.
Dicen que por las noches
no mas se le iba en puro llorar,
dicen que no comía
no mas se le iba en puro tomar;
juran que el mismo cielo
se estremecía al oír su llanto
Cómo sufrió por ella,
que hasta en su muerte la fué llamando:
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, lloraba,
ay, ay, ay, ay, gemía,
ay, ay, ay, ay, cantaba
de pasión mortal moría.
Que una paloma triste
muy de mañana le va a cantar
a la casita sola
con sus puertitas de par en par;
juran que esa paloma
no es otra cosa mas que su alma,
que todavía la espera
a que regrese la desdichada.
Cucurrucucú, paloma,
cucurrucucú, no llores.
Las piedras jamás, paloma
qué van a saber de amores.
English Translation
They say that at night
all he could do was cry;
they say he wouldn’t eat,
all he could do was drink.
They swear that even the sky
Shuddered, listening to his cry.
So much he suffered for her
that in death he still called her.
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang
ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he whimpered.
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang,
of mortal fervor, he was dying.
A sorrowful dove would sing
in the early morning
in a lonely house with wide-open windows.
They swear that the dove was nothing else
but his soul
that still waits for her return.
Cucurrucucú paloma,
cucurrucucú, don’t cry.
what do stones know of love, paloma?