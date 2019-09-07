And Now Something Beautiful: Banda Magda, “Cucurrucucú Paloma”

YouTube

Before you tell me, I know I posted this one before. But it remains one of the most beautiful arrangements of this classic Lola Beltrán ballad ever recorded. (And I’ve listened to a lot of them.)

From the DVD “Yerakina” released September 23rd, 2014 on GroundUP Music.

written by Tomás Méndez Sosa

Produced by Magda Giannikou, Michael League & Fab Dupont

Filmed by Andy LaViolette

Magda Giannikou: voice & accordion

Ignacio Hernandez: nylon string & acoustic guitar

Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar

Justin Stanton: rhodes

Mika Mimura: vibraphone

Marcelo Woloski: percussion

Keita Ogawa: percussion

James Shipp: percussion

Petros Klampanis: upright bass

Background vocals by Petros Klampanis and Magda Giannikou.

Our rhythm section was recorded by Fab Dupont & Mike La Tona at Kaleidoscope Sound, NJ with Ian Cassel assisting.

Lead vocal was recorded by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios.

Mika’s vibraphone, some of Nacho’s guitars & rhodes were recorded at Atlantic Sound Studios in Brooklyn, NY by Diko Shoturma, with Sean Van Doornum assisting.

All the rest were recorded at Flux with Mike La Tona.

All the music was edited by Mike La Tona.

Mixed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC.

Mastered by Pablo Lopez Ruiz & Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio.

Photography by Daniel Hilsinger

Artwork by Magda & Christos Mastorakis

All the recording process was shot, directed and edited by Andy LaViolette.

Executive Producers: Randraiz and Yolanda Wharton, Chico.

Dicen que por las noches

no mas se le iba en puro llorar,

dicen que no comía

no mas se le iba en puro tomar;

juran que el mismo cielo

se estremecía al oír su llanto

Cómo sufrió por ella,

que hasta en su muerte la fué llamando:

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, lloraba,

ay, ay, ay, ay, gemía,

ay, ay, ay, ay, cantaba

de pasión mortal moría.

Que una paloma triste

muy de mañana le va a cantar

a la casita sola

con sus puertitas de par en par;

juran que esa paloma

no es otra cosa mas que su alma,

que todavía la espera

a que regrese la desdichada.

Cucurrucucú, paloma,

cucurrucucú, no llores.

Las piedras jamás, paloma

qué van a saber de amores.

English Translation

They say that at night

all he could do was cry;

they say he wouldn’t eat,

all he could do was drink.

They swear that even the sky

Shuddered, listening to his cry.

So much he suffered for her

that in death he still called her.

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang

ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he whimpered.

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang,

of mortal fervor, he was dying.

A sorrowful dove would sing

in the early morning

in a lonely house with wide-open windows.

They swear that the dove was nothing else

but his soul

that still waits for her return.

Cucurrucucú paloma,

cucurrucucú, don’t cry.

what do stones know of love, paloma?