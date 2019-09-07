 

And Now Something Beautiful: Banda Magda, “Cucurrucucú Paloma”

106
Music • Views: 853
0

YouTube

Before you tell me, I know I posted this one before. But it remains one of the most beautiful arrangements of this classic Lola Beltrán ballad ever recorded. (And I’ve listened to a lot of them.)

From the DVD “Yerakina” released September 23rd, 2014 on GroundUP Music.
written by Tomás Méndez Sosa

Buy It Here - bandamagdamusic.bandcamp.com
itunes.apple.com

Produced by Magda Giannikou, Michael League & Fab Dupont

Filmed by Andy LaViolette

bandamagda.com
facebook.com
@BandaMagda
groundup.ropeadope.com
andylaviolette.com

Magda Giannikou: voice & accordion
Ignacio Hernandez: nylon string & acoustic guitar
Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar
Justin Stanton: rhodes
Mika Mimura: vibraphone
Marcelo Woloski: percussion
Keita Ogawa: percussion
James Shipp: percussion
Petros Klampanis: upright bass

Background vocals by Petros Klampanis and Magda Giannikou.

Our rhythm section was recorded by Fab Dupont & Mike La Tona at Kaleidoscope Sound, NJ with Ian Cassel assisting.
Lead vocal was recorded by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios.
Mika’s vibraphone, some of Nacho’s guitars & rhodes were recorded at Atlantic Sound Studios in Brooklyn, NY by Diko Shoturma, with Sean Van Doornum assisting.
All the rest were recorded at Flux with Mike La Tona.
All the music was edited by Mike La Tona.

Mixed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC.
Mastered by Pablo Lopez Ruiz & Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio.
Photography by Daniel Hilsinger
Artwork by Magda & Christos Mastorakis
All the recording process was shot, directed and edited by Andy LaViolette.

Executive Producers: Randraiz and Yolanda Wharton, Chico.

Dicen que por las noches
no mas se le iba en puro llorar,
dicen que no comía
no mas se le iba en puro tomar;
juran que el mismo cielo
se estremecía al oír su llanto
Cómo sufrió por ella,
que hasta en su muerte la fué llamando:
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, lloraba,
ay, ay, ay, ay, gemía,
ay, ay, ay, ay, cantaba
de pasión mortal moría.
Que una paloma triste
muy de mañana le va a cantar
a la casita sola
con sus puertitas de par en par;
juran que esa paloma
no es otra cosa mas que su alma,
que todavía la espera
a que regrese la desdichada.
Cucurrucucú, paloma,
cucurrucucú, no llores.
Las piedras jamás, paloma
qué van a saber de amores.

English Translation

They say that at night
all he could do was cry;
they say he wouldn’t eat,
all he could do was drink.
They swear that even the sky
Shuddered, listening to his cry.
So much he suffered for her
that in death he still called her.
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang
ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he whimpered.
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay, he sang,
of mortal fervor, he was dying.
A sorrowful dove would sing
in the early morning
in a lonely house with wide-open windows.
They swear that the dove was nothing else
but his soul
that still waits for her return.
Cucurrucucú paloma,
cucurrucucú, don’t cry.
what do stones know of love, paloma?

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
UN: Solar Leads $2.5 Trillion Global Investment in Green Energy CN) – As global superpowers grapple with ditching fossil fuels many nations have flipped the switch on solar power and other renewable forms of energy in the last decade, with investments into those technologies expected to top $2.6 trillion ...
Thanos
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 228 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190901Dorian. We're mostly out of it now. So we planned, then watched and then it turned north and became mostly a non event (for us).As of Sunday night we weren't even in the cone, though directly east 15 miles at ...
DangerMan
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 247 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
TVs to Shoes: This Time Consumers Face Pain of Trump Tariffs Just in time for Christmas shopping season! WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 334 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 449 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 368 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 370 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 362 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 768 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 436 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook