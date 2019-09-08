Young the Giant: Darkest Shade of Blue (In the Open)
Young the Giant’s video for the song ‘Darkest Shade of Blue’ from the In The Open series.
The original version of the song appears on Young the Giant’s new album, Mirror Master. Download the album at lnk.to
Filmed / Produced by: David Faddis
Special thanks to Blackberry Mountain in Walland, TN for having us.
Lyrics:
Lights are out the world begins to fade
And I want you to know you’re not alone
Want you to know you’re not alone anymore
I’m here with you
When your hands are shaking
I’m here with you
And your heart is racing
I’m here with you
In the darkest shade of blue
You’re not alone anymore