Young the Giant: Darkest Shade of Blue (In the Open)

Young the Giant’s video for the song ‘Darkest Shade of Blue’ from the In The Open series.

The original version of the song appears on Young the Giant’s new album, Mirror Master. Download the album at lnk.to

Filmed / Produced by: David Faddis

Special thanks to Blackberry Mountain in Walland, TN for having us.

Lyrics:

Lights are out the world begins to fade

And I want you to know you’re not alone

Want you to know you’re not alone anymore

I’m here with you

When your hands are shaking

I’m here with you

And your heart is racing

I’m here with you

In the darkest shade of blue

You’re not alone anymore