 

Young the Giant: Darkest Shade of Blue (In the Open)

108
Music • Views: 1,847
0

YouTube

Young the Giant’s video for the song ‘Darkest Shade of Blue’ from the In The Open series.

The original version of the song appears on Young the Giant’s new album, Mirror Master. Download the album at lnk.to

Filmed / Produced by: David Faddis

Special thanks to Blackberry Mountain in Walland, TN for having us.

Lyrics:
Lights are out the world begins to fade
And I want you to know you’re not alone
Want you to know you’re not alone anymore

I’m here with you
When your hands are shaking
I’m here with you
And your heart is racing
I’m here with you
In the darkest shade of blue

You’re not alone anymore

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
UN: Solar Leads $2.5 Trillion Global Investment in Green Energy CN) – As global superpowers grapple with ditching fossil fuels many nations have flipped the switch on solar power and other renewable forms of energy in the last decade, with investments into those technologies expected to top $2.6 trillion ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 278 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190901Dorian. We're mostly out of it now. So we planned, then watched and then it turned north and became mostly a non event (for us).As of Sunday night we weren't even in the cone, though directly east 15 miles at ...
DangerMan
5 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
TVs to Shoes: This Time Consumers Face Pain of Trump Tariffs Just in time for Christmas shopping season! WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 366 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 484 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 398 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
American Horror Story: 1984 You're all gonna die. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHS1984. Premieres 9/18 on FX. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 392 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Telekinesis - a Place in the Sun (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Telekinesis performing "A Place In The Sun" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgtelekinesismusic.com
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 383 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Live in Studio - Human Convention - the Reign of Kindo Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Happy However After' Available for purchase and streaming everywhere. 2 x 180g Vinyl Available: candyrat.com Kindo is on tour NOW. thereignofkindo.com 'Human Convention' Written & Performed by The Reign Of Kindo: Performed Live ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 442 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Joywave - Obsession Download/stream "Obsession" here: smarturl.it Credits:Produced & Directed by: Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri BasilLine Producer: Nina Jordan & Jasmine RitzArt Director/Wardrobe: Dominique Bassil & Clara Moutone Cinematographer: Marz Miller1st Ac: Bobby Pavlovsky2nd Ac: Sergey LobanovGrip: Danny Roy Video ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 844 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 19082597 degrees and no real sun is still quite hot. There was rain on the minutecast and we were going to be moving around a lot down in the hole, so no gazebo this week. and we didnt have to ...
DangerMan
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook