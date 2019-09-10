 

Trump Says He Fired John Bolton, Bolton Says He Resigned. Let’s Get Ready to Rumble.

120
Politics
0

In the ongoing clusterfuck that is the Trump administration, warmonger’s warmonger John Bolton is the next one to run for the door marked “EXIT.” And of course, something is fishy about Trump’s announcement.

Trump tweeted around noon: “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore … I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

But just an hour before the announcement, the White House announced that Bolton would be appearing at a 1:30 p.m. news conference alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It seems unlikely Bolton would agree to show up after effectively being fired. If Bolton was on his way out as of Monday night, why did the White House press office not seem to know about it at 11 a.m. Tuesday?

Adding to the subplot is Bolton’s comments. His tweets Monday night and Tuesday didn’t indicate anything had changed, and shortly after Trump’s tweets, he chimed in by saying, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’ ”

This has been today’s episode of “Trump Lies About Everything.”

