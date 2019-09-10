The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Puddle of Self Loathing
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Puddle Of Self Loathing — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; John Bolton resigns; Bolton accuses Trump of lying about the resignation; House of Commons speaker John Bercow stepping down; No deal Brexit blocked by Parliament; The special election in the North Carolina 9th; Trump denies knowing anything about Air Force planes landing at Prestwick airport; Scottish officials reveal Trump Org agreement; Why did NBC News report the whereabouts of a U.S. spy; The NOAA Alabama scandal continues; With music by The Scenic Route; and more!