WATCH LIVE: The Third 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate From Houston [VIDEO]

5:00 PM ET - “The Briefing Room” Debate preview

5:30 PM ET - “The Playlist” - Debate edition

6:00 PM ET - “Around the Table” with Beto O’Rourke

7:00 PM ET - Debate coverage begins

8:00 PM ET - Third Democratic primary debate

11:00 PM ET - Post-debate coverage

10 Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage at Texas Southern University in Houston, including former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.