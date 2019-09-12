The Bob Cesca Podcast: Mom I Wanna Vape
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show powered by Warshauer Law Group:
Mom I Wanna Vape — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas, TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; Day One of the Impeachment of Donald Trump; Previewing tonight’s Democratic debate; The North Carolina special election results and Dem turnout; Trump to regulate vaping to protect Melania’s son; John Bolton may have leaked about Trump and nuking hurricanes; Gorka wants to be national security adviser to own the libs; North Carolina Republicans exploit Sept 11; With music by 3Force and CC Grace; and more!