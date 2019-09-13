Tiny Desk Concert: The Return of the Tallest Man on Earth

YouTube

There’s nobody else like this brilliant weirdo in music today.

Watch The Tallest Man On Earth play “What I’ve Been Kicking Around”, “I’ll Be A Sky” and “The Running Styles of New York” at the Tiny Desk.

Sept. 9, 2019 | Bob Boilen — It’s 10 years almost to the day since we published The Tallest Man On Earth’s Tiny Desk in 2009. What I remember most about that performance was the intensity of Kristian Matsson and how astonished our audience was to discover him. I think of it as one of our very first viral videos. Tiny Desk Concerts were in their infancy in 2009; we had recorded only about 25 by the time he visited my desk. Now, almost 850 Tiny Desk Concerts later, The Tallest Man On Earth returns with a touch of grey and a beard, but still ever so slender and intense.

The Swedish singer now splits his time between Djurås, Sweden and Brooklyn, N.Y., and has just put out his fifth studio album titled, I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. I think Kristian Matsson’s words are more focused, more observational and more appreciative of life than in the past. His new song, “The Running Styles of New York,” begins with, “I hear beauty in things / Like the neighbors return / To their love and pride / Their day like a wicked ride / But then to belong.”

C.J. Camerieri joins him on French Horn and trumpet and those mournful sounds amplify these songs and their thoughtful intent. Hey, Kristian, want to come back in 2029?

SET LIST

“What I’ve Been Kicking Around”

“I’ll Be A Sky”

“The Running Styles of New York”

MUSICIANS

Kristian Matsson: vocals, guitar; C.J. Camerieri: trumpet, French horn

